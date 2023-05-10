Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who attempted to sexually assault a young woman early Tuesday morning.

Suspect arrested, charged with rape after attack in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing charges of rape, sexual assault and other related offenses in connection with an attack on a young woman last week.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. on May 2 on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street in the city's University City section.

According to sources, the victim attends the University of Pennsylvania. She was taking out the trash at Hamilton Court, an off-campus apartment complex, when she was approached by a man who was armed with a knife.

The suspect, identified by police as 21-year-old Ticquarn Thomas, fled the scene after allegedly assaulting the woman.

He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities originally stated the incident was an attempted sexual assault, but further investigation led to charges of rape, police said on Wednesday night.

Action News reached out to UPenn about the attack but we have not heard back. The university did alert students about the incident via a UPennAlert.

Police say a knife was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Special Victim's Unit at 215-685-3263/64, 215-686-TIPS (8477), or call 911.