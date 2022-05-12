wrongful death

Delaware County mother suing TikTok after daughter dies from 'Blackout Challenge'

Tawainna Anderson and her attorneys announced a wrongful death lawsuit against the company Thursday in Center City Philadelphia.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother suing TikTok after daughter dies from 'Blackout Challenge'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The mother of a 10-year-old Delaware County, Pennsylvania girl who died from a social media challenge is now suing TikTok.

Tawainna Anderson and her attorneys announced a wrongful death lawsuit against the company Thursday in Center City Philadelphia.

Anderson's daughter Nylah died last December after taking part in the "Blackout Challenge."

The challenge calls for people to attempt to hold their breath until they pass out.

Her mother says a change is needed.

"It is time that these dangerous challenges come to an end, that other families don't experience the heartbreak we have every day," said Anderson.

Anderson's attorneys say they want to learn how TikTok's algorithm targets children and stop it.

TikTok responded to the lawsuit and says the trend pre-dates its platform and has never been a TikTok trend.

The company added it remains vigilant about user safety and would immediately remove any related content.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiawrongful deathsocial mediatiktoklawsuitu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WRONGFUL DEATH
Robinhood settles lawsuit over 20-year-old trader who died by suicide
Vanessa Bryant, other families reach settlement in wrongful-death suit
Lawsuit to be filed after Calif. man dies in police custody
Police: No illegal chokeholds used on CA Navy vet who died in custody
TOP STORIES
SEPTA investigating after video shows officers hitting, tasing woman
Man ID'd, charged after lunging at Philly officer with screwdriver: DA
70+ NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
Strangers join together to stop vehicle drifting into intersection
Video shows suspects wanted in deadly gas station shooting
Carvana lawsuit alleges unfair, deceptive practices
Game 6: 76ers look to stay alive in NBA playoffs tonight
Show More
911 call reveals final moments of Casey White, Vicky White manhunt
Ashley Judd opens up on losing mother to 'disease of mental illness'
Man sentenced for firing into Montco Democratic Committee office
Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokić: NBA MVP voters only got it half right
Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in NJ motel
More TOP STORIES News