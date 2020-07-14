Health & Fitness

6abc to hold 2020 Thanksgiving Day celebration in Philadelphia instead of parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia said on Tuesday that it will not allow any large public events through February 2021.

That moratorium will impact the 2020 edition of the 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

6abc agrees with the city that the safety and well-being of the thousands of amazing people who make the parade a reality every year, and the wonderful crowds that have made it a point to be there in person, need to be the priority.

While this year's traditional Thanksgiving Day Parade has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, the celebration will continue on 6abc.

Thanksgiving may be more important than ever this year, and the 6abc family, including Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Alicia Vitarelli and Karen Rogers will host a 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration.

Look for the music, fun, even the arrival of Santa as we kick off the holiday season with you, like we always do.

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia deserves a Philadelphia Thanksgiving - and we are looking forward to sharing it with you once again!

