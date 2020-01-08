community journalist

You can buy Carson Wentz's car and it will help communities around the world

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It's the ultimate Eagles car, fit with green lights and doors that flash a retro logo on the street once they open.

Printed on the seats is the number 11, embroidered with the signature of the car's past owner, Carson Wentz.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe sits in the lobby of Barbera's on the Boulevard, waiting to be purchased for the starting bid of roughly $150,000. Gary Barbera tells us he will make a donation in the purchaser's name towards Wentz's AO1 Foundation, whose mission is "Uplifting individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God's love for His people." Barbera relates it to his own cause, Barbera Cares, which has been serving the community for 30 years.

The car has 3,689 miles and has a retail value of $156,000. Interested buyers can click here for more information.

Watch our video to see how this super souvenir can help our community and others around the world!
