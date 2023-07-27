Suspect arrested in killing of woman inside car in Philadelphia

"Several bullets went through the front windshield and she was struck in the face, the neck, and the chest," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a woman inside her car earlier this week.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Monday in the 500 block of East Loudon Street in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

Police say 32-year-old Tina Arroyo was inside her 2007 Honda Civic when she was shot and killed.

"Several bullets went through the front windshield and she was struck in the face, the neck, and the chest," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "She was slumped in the driver's seat of a Honda sedan that was parked along the curb."

At least 28 shots were fired on the 500 block of East Loudon Street, according to Philadelphia police.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Alexander Grady in connection with the crime. He was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

A motive for the killing is still under investigation.

At least 28 shots were fired at the scene, which is right outside the Boys and Girls Club in Feltonville.

Tavonne Roland was picking up his children as the gunfire rang out.

"I heard all these shots going off and all this screaming," said Roland.

Jalaya Joyner is a team mom for her son's team the Olney Eagle. She says gunfire is a regular occurrence during football practice.

"I'm trembling right now just to think that this happened and my son's really practicing right here. I don't know, we got to do better," said Joyner of West Philadelphia.

Police say Arroyo does not live in this neighborhood. Investigators aren't sure if she was the intended target but say her vehicle was.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

