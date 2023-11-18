Tinseltown features 2.5 million lights on display at FDR Park in South Philadelphia

You have until January 1 to stop by Tinseltown and enjoy all the holiday magic it has to offer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a way to brighten up the holiday season, look no further.

A 9-acre holiday wonderland with over two million lights will take your breath away at FDR Park.

"It's beautiful, it's festive right in our backyard, walking distance. So we decided to come down on night number one and give it a shot," explained Regina and Dennis Sheehan, who walked over from their house in South Philadelphia to see the lights.

This holiday wonderland is called "Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular."

SEE ALSO: Check out these holiday events in the Philadelphia area as season begins

"This event used to be in a parking lot and nowhere in the wonderful beautiful FDR Park, where we've included the landscaping in our lights dangling in the trees," said Michael Sulkes, the SVP of Spectacore Event and Entertainment.

Everywhere you look your eyes will light up at the life-size displays.

"It's the decorations, all the colors, the bright lights. It's the Christmas spirit. I love it. I think I've taken 20 pictures already and we just got here," said Brenda Poindexter who was on a date night with her fiancé.

Whether it's taking in the colorful and festive displays, Santa's sleigh, or warming up with something to drink, there's something for everyone.

"My favorite is the Ice Slide, but the Light Trail, it's a wow moment and puts you in the holiday festive spirit," said Sulkes.

You have until January 1 to stop by Tinseltown and enjoy all the holiday magic it has to offer.