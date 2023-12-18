﻿Visit holiday light shows at Tinseltown, Philadelphia Zoo, Glow and Longwood Gardens

Celebrate the holidays this season by attending a holiday light show with your loved ones.

Celebrate the holidays this season by attending a holiday light show with your loved ones.

Celebrate the holidays this season by attending a holiday light show with your loved ones.

Celebrate the holidays this season by attending a holiday light show with your loved ones.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Celebrate the holidays this season by attending a holiday light show with your loved ones.

Across the city and region, there are millions of twinkling lights.

You have the option to stroll through the lights or enjoy a drive-through light show with holiday music.

There is plenty of activities and festive drinks to enjoy the show!

With plenty to do, bring your family, friends, and your dogs for a magical evening.

Tinseltown |Instagram| Facebook

Winter In Franklin Square/|Instagram|Facebook

Philadelphia Zoo| Instagram|Facebook

Glow|Instagram|Facebook

Shady Brook Farm|Instagram|Facebook

Longwood Gardens| Instagram|Facebook