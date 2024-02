Authorities believe this was a robbery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in the Tioga section of the city.

Police say they found a 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound behind the right ear.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities believe this was a robbery.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.