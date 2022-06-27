Aaron Sorkin's 'To Kill A Mockingbird' coming to Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus says tickets are going fast.
Sorkin's version of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork is being called a "landmark production."
Richard Thomas, famous for his work on 'The Waltons' and 'It,' plays Atticus Finch, one of the most beloved father figures of all time.
Action News had a chance to chat about this iconic role ahead of the show's run in Philly.
"It's so important to bring this show around the country right now," Thomas says. "The social climate we're in makes this thrilling and exciting and challenging. It's a particularly ripe time for this material to go around the country. When I knew they were going to be doing a tour of it, I knew that I wanted to do it."
On playing an icon, Thomas says he approaches Finch more as simply - a person.
"Aaron has taken Atticus down off of his pedestal and given us a very human and fallible and approachable Atticus. That is really a joy to play," Thomas says.
If you've read the book, seen the play, or if you're entering with a fresh set of eyes, everyone will experience this classic in a new way, Thomas says.
'To Kill a Mockingbird' runs July 12 to 24.