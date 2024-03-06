School district employee arrested in connection to fatal Philadelphia hit-and-run

Sharon Seawood, 42, was arrested around noon on Monday, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An employee in the Philadelphia school district is facing charges related to a deadly hit-and-run of a local barber shop worker in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

PICTURED: Police release image of suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left Toby Bryant dead.

Seawood is accused of being the driver who fatally struck 47-year-old Toby Maurice Bryant before leaving the scene.

Police say Bryant was hit and killed crossing the 7900 block of Ogontz Avenue around 11:10 p.m. on February 27. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene eight minutes later.

Witnesses told police the driver got out of the vehicle, looked at the scene and still took off.

Toby Bryant

The suspect vehicle was described by police as a silver, 2005 to 2007 Ford Five Hundred with possible front-end damage and front windshield damage. Officers said the car also has pre-existing damage to the driver-side rear quarter panel.

Family members say Bryant was heading to pick up dinner after leaving work at Golden Combs Barber Shop. He had worked there for more than 15 years.

"He was hit with such force he was knocked out of his footwear," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Seawood worked as a Special Education Assistant at Frankford High School. The district has placed her on leave.

Her last day in the classroom was February 28, which was the morning after the crash.

