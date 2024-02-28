Police say a witness told them the driver got out after hitting the victim, looked back and then drove away.

Driver stops after hitting pedestrian before leaving scene of deadly hit-and-run, police say

Philadelphia Police say the driver actually got out of their vehicle, looked at the scene and still took off.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

It happened right at the border with Montgomery County in West Oak Lane.

The 46-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Ogontz Avenue, near 79th Avenue.

"It appears to go at a high rate of speed when that vehicle did strike the victim. And you can see the victim's body being dragged at least 30 or 40 feet in a northbound direction. He was hit was such force, he was knocked out his footwear," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say one of the victim's friends saw the car hit him at around 11:30 p.m. as he was crossing in the middle of the street.

Officers say the witness told them that after driver got out, the person drove off northbound toward Cheltenham Avenue.

Police say they found pieces of the car on the street.

"From viewing the video at this time, it was hard to make out the type of car. You can clearly see from the video it was a sedan. You can also see it was light-colored. The witness who talked to police says with confidence that the vehicle was white in color," Small said.

Investigators say it's possible that the vehicle will have damage to the driver's side along the front and side of the car.

They're working to get a better description of the vehicle.

Action News has been told the victim worked in the neighborhood, however, his name has not been released yet.