2-year-old child dead, 11-month-old-baby injured in separate shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is dead following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. inside a home along the 3300 block of North Water Street.

According to police, the shooter opened fire on a home hitting a 2-year-old girl in the back of the head. The child died at the scene.



The 24-year-old mother of the child was shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. She's listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

A 33-year-old man was also shot in the stomach. He is listed in critical condition at this time.





The shooting comes one day after an 11-month-old baby was shot four times inside a vehicle.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "outraged, disgusted, and heartbroken" following this weekend's violence.

"Philadelphians should not live in fear of violence that could take away a child's life, but for too many this is a sad reality. With the flow of illegal guns and drugs unabated, we must do whatever we can locally to help address this issue. Our administration will have teams in the neighborhoods impacted by this weekend's violence to provide the resources available, specifically trauma-informed care, and the Police Department is conducting a full investigation and will have whatever resources they need to bring these perpetrators to justice," said the mayor in a statement.


No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
