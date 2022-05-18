Toms River, NJ sand collapse leaves teen dead, 17-year-old sister injured

Police and emergency medical services were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to the barrier island beach entrance in Toms River, Ocean County, near Seaview Road, for the report of two teens trapped in the sand.
The Toms River Police Department said 18-year-old Levi Caverly and his 17-year-old sister were using frisbees to dig a 10-foot hole when it collapsed.
"Two people buried in the sand, a couple feet," a first responder is heard calling from the scene.
"One is still buried up to the chest. Another one is below the sand," another first responder said.
Emergency crews rushed in, including some from neighboring towns. They used buckets of water, ladders, bulldozers and other heavy machinery in their effort to free the teens.
"One is completely submerged under the sand, probably approximately 10 feet," a first responder said.
The 17-year-old sister was rescued and treated at the scene, police said, but Levi died in the collapse.
Authorities tell ABC News they have seen dozens of similar cases over the last few decades in states like California, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and North Carolina.
Just this past weekend, a 13-year-old was killed after being trapped under sand at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Utah.
Park rangers believed the 13-year-old was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune.
Authorities said the general rule is to not dig a hole that is deeper than your knees.