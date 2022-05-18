rescue

Toms River, NJ sand collapse leaves teen dead, 17-year-old sister injured

Police said 18-year-old Levi Caverly, of Maine, and his 17-year-old sister were digging a large hole when it collapsed.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

18-year-old dies after being trapped under sand at Jersey Shore

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old from Maine on vacation with his family at the Jersey Shore was killed after he and his sister became trapped while digging a large hole in the sand, police said.

Police and emergency medical services were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to the barrier island beach entrance in Toms River, Ocean County, near Seaview Road, for the report of two teens trapped in the sand.

The Toms River Police Department said 18-year-old Levi Caverly and his 17-year-old sister were using frisbees to dig a 10-foot hole when it collapsed.



"Two people buried in the sand, a couple feet," a first responder is heard calling from the scene.

"One is still buried up to the chest. Another one is below the sand," another first responder said.

Emergency crews rushed in, including some from neighboring towns. They used buckets of water, ladders, bulldozers and other heavy machinery in their effort to free the teens.

"One is completely submerged under the sand, probably approximately 10 feet," a first responder said.

The 17-year-old sister was rescued and treated at the scene, police said, but Levi died in the collapse.

Authorities tell ABC News they have seen dozens of similar cases over the last few decades in states like California, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and North Carolina.

Just this past weekend, a 13-year-old was killed after being trapped under sand at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Utah.

Park rangers believed the 13-year-old was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune.

Authorities said the general rule is to not dig a hole that is deeper than your knees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseybeacheschildrenjersey shorenew jersey newsrescue
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Applebee's waitress saves choking boy in Lehigh Valley
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
TOP STORIES
Election Results: Live updates on Pennsylvania primary races
Pa. Primary: GOP Senate contest still too close to call
Shapiro, Mastriano win primary for Pa. governor
Firefighters rescue family after girl falls 20 feet into river
Jim Gardner shares perspective on Pa. primary election results
Philly gas station sets price at $5.24 per gallon
Bill Cosby lawyers cry foul as civil sex assault trial looms
Show More
AccuWeather: Comfy Today, Rain Tonight
Triple shooting, car crash investigation in Wilmington
Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pa. days after stroke
Printing error affects roughly 22,000 mail-in ballots in Lancaster Co.
Issues reported with electronic system in Berks County
More TOP STORIES News