Atlantic City business offers reward, free pizza and beer for info on stolen furniture

"It's starting to add up that somebody just took a whole set for their Fourth of July barbecue maybe," said Joe Palumbo.
By
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tony's Baltimore Grill has been serving pizza and seafood in Atlantic City for 95 years.

This summer they added some outside seating on Atlantic Avenue, complete with fringed umbrellas for shade.

"We wanted to do something different, give people an experience they didn't have inside," said Tony's manager Joe Palumbo.

But on June 29, managers say someone walked off with one of their custom-ordered tables, an umbrella and six chairs.

Palumbo says they bring all the furniture inside overnight so it had to have happened during hours of operation.



"We counted them and we were missing six, and we counted the umbrellas and we're missing an umbrella," said Palumbo. "So it's starting to add up that somebody just took a whole set for their Fourth of July barbecue maybe."


But instead of filing a police report, Tony's is offering a $1,500 cash reward along with a free pizza every week. They'll even throw in a beer if you're of age.
And even if the thief admits to it, they say: "No questions asked. No charges pressed. Here's your furniture back, and we have a handshake and say, 'We appreciate that,'" said Palumbo.

The reward has certainly received plenty of attention. Customers have sent in photos of themselves with their own outdoor furniture to "prove" it wasn't them.
Tony's is now selling t-shirts commemorating the furniture theft with a message that reads "5 million pizzas or the furniture gets it."
Proceeds from the shirt sales will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.


Even without a furniture theft, people in the industry say running a restaurant right now is challenging.

"Everything's gone up. Food, fuel, labor -- we're just doing the best we can," said Keith Hurley, general manager of Water Dog Smoke House in Ventnor.

Despite these challenges, Water Dog Smoke House had a bustling lunch crowd on Monday, along with other spots nearby.

"A lot of people are eating out, and a lot of people are running back and forth to the beach, to the restaurants," said Allen Keller of Langhorne, Pa. "It's enjoyable. It's a fun place."
