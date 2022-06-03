Top 6: Jessica Boyington visits wineries in Philly area (Part 3)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Your weekend could include a visit to the historic grounds of a Delaware County winery or a vineyard that boasts the highest-rated wine in the Garden State.
I have two more wineries for you to check out!
White Horse Winery in Hammonton, New Jersey is a father and son-owned 60-acre property of vines and fields. There are beautiful tasting rooms, a huge wine bar, and several outdoor decks to sip away with friends - whether they're the human kind or K9 kind because it's dog friendly too!
Onsite, they produce about 70,000 bottles a year. They have food trucks and live music on the weekend. I munched on a charcuterie board, while I sampled some red, white and rose. The rose was light and crisp, the local meats and cheeses were a palate surprise...but that's not even what they brag about!
Their Cab Franc variety is the highest rated wine in NJ, it was given a score of 94 points! They also let me in on a little trick of theirs that keeps wine cold in the summer heat- frozen grapes in the place of ice cubes. It kept my wine the perfect temperature, and gave me a little snack when I was all finished sipping!
With just a short drive outside of the city to Glen Mills, the Inn at Grace Winery will transport you to another time. The restored property dates all the way back to the 1700s, and has historical ties to Philadelphia.
The owner, Chris LeVine, is the nephew of Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco!
The boutique winery grounds are perfectly manicured. You're surrounded by farm animals and birds chirping.
There are six inns to reserve for a small getaway, a pool, and a fine dining restaurant attached...making this an ideal spot for an event!
Winemaker Andrew Yingst uses a French influence on his ten varieties of red, white, and sparkling.
Executive Chef Dan Wood sent me some snacks to compliment my sips and slurps like the truffle mushroom flatbread and the most gorgeous charcuterie board that I've ever seen in my life!
