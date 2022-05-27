Top 6: Top wineries in Philly area (Part 2)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Whether wine is brand new to you or maybe you know what you're doing...a trip to a local winery is something everyone should experience!So just for you, I narrowed it down to some of my favorite vineyards to go grab a glass of grapes.is the Jersey Shore escape that you need.The four-acre property is open all year round, owned and operated by the Craig family and they kindly showed me around! The space is filled with history and tradition, and on-site, they have red, white, and port varieties from winemaker Darren Hesington.They also have Chef Mike in-house providing a full menu. I sat down with a red wine flight, and Chef hooked me up.You need some self-control if you order the polenta truffle fries. The cheesesteak flatbread brought a little fancy to a Philly staple. The hummus and charcuterie combo was a perfect snack. But the sliders...done in a crabcake, lobster and Nashville chicken style, were the perfect excuse to stay until they close.I paid a visit toin Mullica Hill, New Jersey. Not only was I shocked by the whopping 174 acres that it sits on, but I was stunned to discover that this place pumps out about 360,000 bottles of wine a year!Five generations of the Heritage family have worked on this farm to bring you what it is today: delicious red, white, and sparkling wines, with a beautiful backdrop.I started with a classic wine flight and some menu snacks that they have all year round.The baked brie with fig jam and chopped walnuts was warm and velvety, I ate the entire spinach and artichoke dip all by myself without a second thought...And I wanted, or well, NEEDED "seconds" of their most ordered item, the pepperoni bread.The rose was light and crisp, and I loved it, but the BDX red is their pride and joy, and the most ordered wine on their list.