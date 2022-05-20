wine

Top 6: Top wineries in Phillly area (Part 1)

Jessica visits Wayvine Winery & Vineyard and Sharrott Winery.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Whether you like it red, white, sparkling, dry or sweet, there is a winery for you!

And since there are almost too many wineries in our area to count, I went on a personal mission to find you some of the best vineyards for you to sip and snack an afternoon away.


Wayvine Winery & Vineyard has been owned and operated by the Wilson family in Nottingham, Pennsylvania since 2010.

What used to be a functioning dairy farm is now 20 acres of grapevines, producing 14 varieties of red, white and sparkling on-site.

We were greeted immediately by all the family dogs, and with the help of the pups, brothers James and Zachary gave me a tour of the space.

The wine is fantastic. My favorite was the Pet Nat, a sparkling wine made using an older technique. (I even took a few home!) As I sipped from their best bottles, I munched on a charcuterie board with fresh local meats, cheeses and baguettes.

In addition, they have food trucks and live music on the weekend, but they have something that most wineries don't...a FULLY stocked bar. They fill it with Pennsylvania-made beers and spirits. The PA272 is what they're known for. It's Bluecoat Gin, a touch of strawberry syrup, topped with their sparkling wine.

Sharrott Winery sits on 34 acres in Hammonton, New Jersey.


Here they grow and sell about 12,000 cases of wine a year. Recently, they have expanded the sipping space and added a full menu, complete with a brick oven that pumps out countless numbers of flatbread.

I hand-selected my own flight from their list of 20 wines and I was on my way to try the menu favorites.

The charcuterie board is basically a deconstructed Italian hoagie, which just thrills my Jersey girl heart! The guacamole is made fresh every day. The garlic and herb-roasted lamb chops were a pleasant surprise.

But the move here is ordering the truffle mushroom flatbread with fontina cheese and caramelized onions, you can wash it down with a glass of their Tango red variety.

Tune in next Friday for Part 2!
