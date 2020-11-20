Top 6 dog parks in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We know it's getting cold, but you don't always have to stay at home with your pooch, there's lots to explore. For the Top 6 this week, we're heading to the best dog parks!Of course we had to bring in the experts, my dogs, Rocky and Jake!First stop,in Spring Garden. It's members only with a small yearly fee. So that means it's spotless. They provide bags, and two separate dog runs. Jake made himself right at home.In Queen Village, there's. It's quaint, quiet, and a perfect little city escape.Thein Passyunk Square is a perfect getaway for South Philly fidos. The turf makes sure they stay clean, and the fountains make sure they stay hydrated. It's also situated near a play place for human children, so bring the kids!In Northern Liberties, you'll find. After registering your pup for play, you can bring them to a wide open outdoor space, trees, mulched grounds, and doggie play toys.Next, we hit up Manayunk and played at thedog park. Also, take note, this park is a natural dirt dog run, so be sure to bring wipes for their feet in the car.Last stop, my boys' personal favorite, Thein Fitler Square. There are two spacious dog runs, one for large breeds and one for small, and It's popular even if you don't have a dog. There are trails, basketball courts, jungle gyms and great views, all over.