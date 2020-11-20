dogs

Top 6 dog parks in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We know it's getting cold, but you don't always have to stay at home with your pooch, there's lots to explore. For the Top 6 this week, we're heading to the best dog parks!

Of course we had to bring in the experts, my dogs, Rocky and Jake!

First stop, Green Street Dog Park in Spring Garden. It's members only with a small yearly fee. So that means it's spotless. They provide bags, and two separate dog runs. Jake made himself right at home.

In Queen Village, there's Mario Lanza Dog Park. It's quaint, quiet, and a perfect little city escape.

The Columbus Square Dog Park in Passyunk Square is a perfect getaway for South Philly fidos. The turf makes sure they stay clean, and the fountains make sure they stay hydrated. It's also situated near a play place for human children, so bring the kids!

In Northern Liberties, you'll find Orianna Dog Park. After registering your pup for play, you can bring them to a wide open outdoor space, trees, mulched grounds, and doggie play toys.

Next, we hit up Manayunk and played at the Pretzel Park dog park. Also, take note, this park is a natural dirt dog run, so be sure to bring wipes for their feet in the car.

Last stop, my boys' personal favorite, The Schuylkill River Dog Park in Fitler Square. There are two spacious dog runs, one for large breeds and one for small, and It's popular even if you don't have a dog. There are trails, basketball courts, jungle gyms and great views, all over.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiadogsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
DIY dog grooming during pandemic inspires new book
Animal Rescue gives back to struggling families
Adorable Calif. rescue dogs ready to trick-or-treat
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly restaurants, gyms brace for new restrictions starting 5 p.m. tonight
How much snow will fall in the Philly region this winter?
How is 2nd wave of COVID-19 impacting local hospitals?
NJ family shares tragic story of loss as COVID deaths skyrocket
Hallahan students plan walkout over school closure
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Milder This Afternoon
NJ cannabis bill advances, but lawmakers differ on details
Show More
Trump legal effort hits wall in 2 Pennsylvania cases
Eagles player tests positive for COVID-19
Here's how ski resorts plan to keep riders safe this season
Pennsylvania will distribute COVID vaccines in 3 phases
'I miss her': Woman shares heartbreaking story of losing mother to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News