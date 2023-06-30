Top places to get wooder ice (water ice) in Philadelphia

Jessica Boyington visits some of the top places to cool down with water ice in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a sweet summer treat that screams Philly - look no further than wooder ice...or water ice.

Pop's Homemade Italian Ice

Pop's Homemade Italian Ice off Oregon Ave is open for the season! This special shop caters events and offers unique seasonal flavors like iced tea and pumpkin spice.

Mama Maria's Homemade Italian Ice

At Mama Maria's Homemade Italian Ice in Port Richmond there's a little love in each cup. Some flavors are mixed with real chunks of fruit, providing more flavor and a little texture...setting them apart from your average ice.

John's Water Ice

Since 1945, John's Water Ice, has been making sweet treats right near the Italian Market at 7th & Christian. They're as old-school Philly as it gets! They suggested a lemon water ice with raspberry chocolate chip ice cream, a popular staff favorite.

D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats

At D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats off Passyunk, you can leave it to owner Chris D'Emilio to concoct a dessert you've never had. His grandmother taught him how to make sorbet as a young boy, he says this store is a love letter to her. He made me the "Dreamlover". That's pineapple raspberry sorbet with tropical blue syrup, vanilla ice cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Fred's Water Ice

On a hot summer day there's nothing better than paying a visit to Fred's Water Ice in Southwest Philly. Grab a Swedish fish water ice with something from their large food menu, like a warm pizza pretzel with pepperoni and cheese.

Rose's Water Ice

You can't miss Rose's Water Ice turquoise and yellow corner store in Manayunk, and you don't want to either! Joe, my new friend and owner of Rose's, gave me some sweet samples. The red raspberry lemonade was perfectly tart. But my personal favorite combo, a huge scoop of classic cherry and one of their famous breakfast sandwiches, a sausage egg and cheese on a bagel with the hash brown right on top.