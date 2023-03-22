Apparent tornado rips roofs off buildings in Los Angeles County, injures 1 person

Extended coverage: An apparent tornado touched down in Montebello, ripping the roofs off several industrial buildings, and scattering debris onto cars.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. -- An apparent tornado formed Wednesday morning over Montebello, California, tearing up the roofs on multiple industrial buildings, damaging cars and injuring at least one person.

Buildings were being evacuated in the area and an urban search-and-rescue team was dispatched to look for anyone potentially trapped in the wreckage.

The landspout - a type of weaker tornado that forms closer to the ground - hit in the 1200 block of South Vail Avenue. At least five buildings were displaying pieces of their roofs torn off or collapsed. Some of them were left with gaping holes in the roofs even as rain continued to fall sporadically in the area.

Gas and electric companies were called to the scene because of damage to utility lines.

One injury was reported but the search through the wreckage continues.

Large metal chunks from the building were tossed around onto the parking lot, smashing multiple vehicles.

The damage appeared to be centered around the building of the Royal Paper Box Company.

Thunderstorms were also reported in the area.

Video taken by a witness shows debris from one building spinning through the air.

Also Wednesday, another possible tornado struck a mobile home park in Carpinteria, damaging more than two dozen homes. No serious injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service is investigating the incidents in Montebello and Carpinteria to confirm the weather phenomena observed were in fact tornadoes.