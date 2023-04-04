NWS: EF-1 tornado in Mays Landing, NJ brings weekend total to 9

A home that was built in 1914 on Tuckers Road in Greenwood felt the brunt of the storm. It's also where 79-year-old Daniel Bawel died, according to family members.

The latest confirmation brings the total to seven tornadoes in New Jersey, one in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware.

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service says a total of nine tornadoes touched down on Saturday as severe weather moved through the Delaware Valley.

The latest twister was confirmed in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Forecasters say the EF-1 tornado touched down about seven miles west-northwest of Mays Landing with peak winds of 100 mph.

A storm damage survey is still being conducted.

The strongest tornado from the storm touched down in Sussex County, Delaware, and claimed the life of 79-year-old Daniel Bawel.

According to NWS, the EF-3 tornado was on the ground for 20 minutes Saturday night and reached speeds of 140 miles per hour. It ripped a 14-mile-long path of destruction from Bridgeville to Ellendale.

Bawel was unable to escape when the tornado came blowing through. His wife of 55 years survived.

"They were both just in the house when the tornado hit and obviously the house collapsed around them," said the couple's pastor, John Davis Swartzentruber of Greenwood Mennonite Church. "It's kind of heartbreaking. This was a homestead. The man who died here grew up here and so it's a loss in a lot of ways for the family that was here."