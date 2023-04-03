Officials confirm tornado hit Bucks Co., Pennsylvania; 6 total for tri-state area

The National Weather Service said additional surveys are planned for today.

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania on Saturday as severe weather moved through the Delaware Valley.

That brings the regional total to six. Four tornados hit New Jersey and one hit Delaware.

On Monday morning, officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado moved through Wrightstown Township and Newtown, Bucks County.

Officials said the tornado was on the ground for 3.9 miles and had maximum winds of 105 mph.

The National Weather Service also confirmed tornadoes hit Cinnaminson, Jackson Township, Sea Girt, and Howell Township in New Jersey.

Another tornado touched down in Bridgeville, Delaware.

Additional storm surveys are planned for Monday, officials said.

4 tornadoes touch down in New Jersey, causing widespread damage

In Jackson Township, officials say a 100,000 square foot "bubble" at Six Flags Great Adventure collapsed due to the storms. The park said it will remain closed through Wednesday while they clean up the damage.

The tornado that tore through Cinnaminson was categorized as an EF-1 by the National Weather Service. Winds from the storm peaked at about 100 mph, and officials say it traveled six miles from when it started at about 7 p.m.

It first touched down near Riverton Road and Woodside Lane, officials say. From there it moved southeast, with the strongest wind damage in the area of Wynwood Drive and Locust Lane.

The tornado finally dissipated near the Laurel Creek Country Club neighborhood.

For one family, the destruction left behind by the storm was a complete shock. Jeremy Crossley and his family were at a wedding in Virginia when the tornado blew through, and returned Sunday to find trees scattered throughout the neighborhood.

Luckily, Crossley's young daughter Ava was ready to help the family clean up.

For the rest of the neighborhood, the storm was hard to ignore as it rolled through.

"You could hear the trees coming down, but didn't know where they were hitting from inside," recalled Jean Rath, from Cinnaminson.

"A minute or two after it passes by, you came outside and was like 'Whoa,'" said Brenda Charest from Cinnaminson. "It looked like a war zone."

PSE &G was working on power lines as neighbors worked on clearing out their yards.

In Cinnaminson, neighbors took matters into their own hands.

With caution tape, residents blocked off a portion of Buttonwood Lane. The street was filled with toppled trees and downed power lines.

"It's a mess, but we feel very blessed nothing is on the house. So we're very grateful it's just a cleanup and no structural damage," said Carrie Kershaw, who had a large tree fall on her yard on Wedgewood Drive.

1 dead following tornado in Delaware

The National Weather Service also determined a tornado touched down in Bridgeville, Delaware. Viewer video captured a funnel cloud as the storm formed overhead.

Tornado confirmed in Sussex County, Delaware; 1 dead in house collapse

The tornado turned homes into piles of debris. One person died when a home collapsed, officials say.

Ineishia Corbett from Sussex County, Delaware, said she feels lucky to be alive. She was driving when she spotted the ominous dark clouds forming a tornado funnel.

"I seen dirt flying up in the air, and literally we were so close to it, I didn't even realize it," she said.

Residents in South Jersey said they are grateful they took shelter and looked out for one another.

"Definitely scary when the lights went down and we had to come out and find the damage," said Rowe Hill from Cinnaminson. "But we're good neighbors, we all work together. So, we just got out power back, so we're happy."

Officials say the cleanup efforts will likely continue for weeks to come.

Luckily, no injuries were reported in New Jersey from the tornadoes.