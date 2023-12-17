Suspected car robbery attempt ends with 1 man killed in Philadelphia; gunman still sought

Torrey Lionel Belvin Jr.'s family described the 35-year-old as a good person who didn't have conflicts with people.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a Philadelphia man who was gunned down during a robbery believes his car was the target.

Now, they are asking for the public's help in solving his murder.

Torrey Lionel Belvin Jr. had just moved to Philadelphia from Trenton.

"New scenery and it wasn't too far from his job. He wanted to experience something different," said his sister, Nasia Belvin.

His family described the 35-year-old as a good person who didn't have conflicts with people.

"He was a sweet person, everybody liked him. My brother didn't have any enemies, so this is a shock that happened," said Nasia.

On the night of August 20, Nasia talked to her brother.

"He was home at 10 o'clock, he was home in bed. So that's why I feel like he was going to meet somebody, you know but I wish he just would have stayed home," she recalled.

The next morning at 2:52 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

The area is near the Little Flower Catholic High School. There, officers found Torrey shot inside his car that had crashed into a utility pole along the school's fence line. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family feels the suspect was after Torrey's car.

"It was a robbery that went bad," said his mother, Sheila Belvin.

"He didn't deserve that over a car when you could just take the car and not kill him you know," said Nasia.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I wish anyone that knows anything that can bring these murderers to justice because we deserve justice for my son," said Sheila.