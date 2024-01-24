Abandoned tortoises turned in to ACCT Philly after rescued from alleyway in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman in Philadelphia did the right thing to help out two abandoned tortoises.

She found the reptiles in an alleyway off North American Street in Hunting Park.

It happens to be right near the shelter for Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team.

The tortoises are now at the ACCT Philly shelter and in good condition, making it all the more of a surprise why they would be abandoned.

Those two species can live to be 70 to 100 years old.

The folks at ACCT Philly want to remind people to not release your exotic pets and to contact the shelter if you can no longer take care of them yourself.