Suspect wanted for shooting tow truck driver arrested in Philadelphia by US Marshals

Family and co-workers are demanding justice after a Chester, Pennsylvania tow truck driver was ambushed while at work.

Jabril Ali is charged with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales in the May 2022 shooting.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man wanted in the attempted murder of a tow truck driver who was ambushed while on the job was taken into custody Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jabril Ali in the 1900 block of South Cleveland Street in Philadelphia at about noon.

Ali is charged with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales in the May 3, 2022 shooting, police said.

According to police, the shooting began when Jamie King was sitting in his tow truck outside of International Recovery Systems, an automotive repossession company. He was waiting for his next assignment when he got out to lock the gate.

Jabril Ali

SEE ALSO: Chester tow truck driver ambushed while on the job; family wants justice



In surveillance video obtained by Action News, an orange vehicle pulls up, a person gets out and reportedly says a few words and then opens fire.

Jamie King's wife, Nicole, says he was shot multiple times in the stomach, chest and head. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Chester police say just before Jamie King was shot, someone pulled up in this orange vehicle.

King tried to get away after being shot but he crashed into the building next door.