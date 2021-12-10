2 Tower Health-owned hospitals to close in Chester County, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Chester County, Pennsylvania hospitals owned by Tower Health will close because the sale of both facilities fell through.Jennersville Hospital in West Grove will close on December 31 and Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township will close on January 31.A buyer was set to acquire both hospitals, but Tower Health says the company did not meet its regulatory and financial obligations to complete the transaction.Tower Health says it will work with patients to transition care and help employees on placement in other positions.