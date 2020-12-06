Caravan of trucks filled with toys for families with children in area hospitals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8538596" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Businesses along Main Street in Manayunk have decked out their storefronts with holiday lights as part of the Manayunk Gets LIT decorating contest.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People gathered in a parking lot in Plymouth Meeting to drop off toys for families in need during the holiday season on Sunday morning.It was all for the DePaul Brothers Company 4th annual toy drive."It's amazing, it's truly amazing to see everybody come out and all these people with everything going on it's been a tough year," said Gino DePaul, one of the organizers.About 10 truckloads of toys were donated to families staying at children's hospitals in the area."We're here for the kids, we do this every year, we like to give back," said Ray Flacco from Upper Dublin.Nicholas Alberalla said his family received toys one year from the toy drive."My daughter was born at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and she was listed for a heart transplant," Alberalla, "So we waited six months there for a second chance at life for my newborn daughter."His daughter is now 2 years old and healthy, but Alberalla said he'll never forget the kindness shown by the toy drive, which is why his company brought around 40 trucks today for the caravan."I had to live through what every parents' worst nightmare would be, which is giving birth to a sick child, and watching them fight for their life," Alberalla.The caravan of hundreds of trucks made its way down to St. Christopher's Hospital, to drop off some of the toys before making stops at Shriners Hospital for Children, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Youth Services in West Philadelphia.Despite many people out of work this year, organizers said they are thankful people came out to donate."With the year that we've been having, the kids, they deserve everything, and I know they didn't want to take it away from the kids," said Chris Ritter from Oaks, Pennsylvania.