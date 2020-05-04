feel good

Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on NC roof amid COVID-19

By
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A man is getting attention online for recreating scenes of "Toy Story" on his roof.

Inspired by his love of the movies, artist Bradley Carter started displaying "Toy Story" characters on the back of his truck in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Since then, Carter has put Woody, Buzz and company in poses familiar to fans of the four movies.

His creativity not only captured the attention of neighborhood children but also stars like "Frozen" star Josh Gad.

In April, Gad posted a photo of Carter's work to Instagram.



"It's been shared hundreds of thousands of times from our website. Then you see it popping up on other people's sites, and stuff like that. So it's just taken on a life of its own," said Carter.

Carter said he's almost done recreating scenes from "Toy Story 4."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago and Pixar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnorth carolinaartmoviespixardisneycoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel goodtoys
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
N.J. opera singer goes home after experimental plasma treatment
Runner clocks 20.20 miles to raise money for the Class of 2020
High school principal, faculty surprises seniors amid COVID-19
Storytime with Police K-9 connects community in quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
N.J, Pa., Del., joining 4 other states to buy vital coronavirus gear
Woman killed after crash in Longport, New Jersey
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
N.J. opera singer goes home after experimental plasma treatment
Woman hurt after vacant building collapses in Philly
Show More
Community celebrates longtime pastor beating COVID-19
Runners recreate postponed Broad Street Run
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
PA Court: Special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
More TOP STORIES News