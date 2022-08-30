Jury finds man guilty of murder in killing of transgender woman Mia Green

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a man guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Tracy "Mia" Green.

Abdullah I. El-Amin, 40, learned his fate Monday following a six-day trial.

Authorities say El-Amin shot Green back on September 28, 2020, while in his car as a passenger.

SEE ALSO: Third Black transgender woman killed in Philadelphia this year, leaders want more LBGTQ support

Green later died at the hospital.

Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs identified Green as a member of the transgender community, calling the killing "a somber reminder of the epidemic of violence against trans individuals."

El-Amin will be sentenced on November 4, 2022.

"Too often, violence against LGBTQ+ people, and Black trans women like Mia Green in particular, happens in the shadows because of societal marginalization. I'm gratified that the Philadelphia criminal legal system increasingly reflects Philadelphians' values of inclusion, and our city's abhorrence of discrimination and bigotry," said District Attorney Larry Krasner in a statement.