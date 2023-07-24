The grocer said they've removed the cookies of concern from their shelves, and they have been destroyed.

Trader Joe's recalls 2 kinds of cookies that could contain rocks

NEW YORK -- Trader Joe's is recalling two of its lines of cookies because they may contain rocks, the company announced.

The grocer said they've removed the cookies from their shelves and they have been destroyed.

The snacks of concern are the "Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies" (SKU No. 98744) and the "Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies" (SKU No. 82752). Both have sell-by dates of the middle of October.

Customers who bought the cookie are urged to throw them out or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Customers with questions or concerns can reach Trader Joe's at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT.