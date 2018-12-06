TRAFFIC

1 dead in Newark, Delaware crash involving DART bus

1 dead in Newark, Delaware crash involving DART bus. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 5, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police say the driver of a car involved in a collision with a DART bus in Newark, Delaware has died.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South College Avenue (SR 896) and West Chestnut Hill Road.

The driver is identified as 55-year-old Thomas Polis of Newark.

Polis was behind the wheel of a Chrysler Sebring when he collided, head on, with the bus.



He died at Christiana Hospital.

Six passengers from the Dart bus were examined for possible injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newstrafficcrashaccidentbus crashNewark
