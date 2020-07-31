1 dead, 4 injured after vehicle crashes into tree then lands in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and four others were injured after a crash in Southwest Philadelphia that resulted in a vehicle landing in Cobbs Creek.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Upland Street.Police said a driver lost control and the vehicle struck a tree. The vehicle then went down an embankment and landed in the creek.Authorities said there were five people inside the vehicle.First responders arrived to the scene and pulled victims from the vehicle.All five were taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.One person died from injuries sustained in the crash. The four other victims are listed in serious, but stable condition.Police are investigating.