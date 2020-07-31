Traffic

1 dead, 4 injured after vehicle crashes into tree then lands in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and four others were injured after a crash in Southwest Philadelphia that resulted in a vehicle landing in Cobbs Creek.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Upland Street.

Police said a driver lost control and the vehicle struck a tree. The vehicle then went down an embankment and landed in the creek.

Authorities said there were five people inside the vehicle.

First responders arrived to the scene and pulled victims from the vehicle.

All five were taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

One person died from injuries sustained in the crash. The four other victims are listed in serious, but stable condition.

Police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsouthwest philadelphiaaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive Chester Co. fire injures 4, dozens left homeless
Police bodycam video shows dramatic horse rescue during fire
Body found in Brandywine Creek: Police
Philly activists call for cease-fire in response to rising violence
Philly public schools to start year online, board votes 7-1
Top 6: Dining spots in Wilmington
Borgata's new president is making history
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain At Times, Cooler Today
Everything you should know: Musikfest begins Friday
Wawa to build first-ever drive-thru only store
Montco tracers seeing COVID-19 spread through sports teams
4 more NJ counties identified as COVID-19 hot spots
More TOP STORIES News