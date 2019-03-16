Traffic

1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden

1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 16, 2019.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- An overnight crash in Camden sent one woman to the hospital.

Police say two cars collided just after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kaighn Avenue and Louis Street.

The impact flipped one vehicle onto its side.

Firefighters pulled the woman from that vehicle.

She is at Cooper Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not known which driver was at fault.

