1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- An overnight crash in Camden sent one woman to the hospital.
Police say two cars collided just after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kaighn Avenue and Louis Street.
The impact flipped one vehicle onto its side.
Firefighters pulled the woman from that vehicle.
She is at Cooper Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is not known which driver was at fault.
