UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on the Schuylkill Expressway.It happened on the westbound lanes near Henderson Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.No other injuries were reported.The expressway was closed in both directions overnight as crews cleared the scene.The crash remains under investigation.