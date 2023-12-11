  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lanes closed after tree falls, 3 cars crash on I-76 in Montgomery County

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the collision.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 4:46AM
Lanes closed after tree falls, 3 cars crash on I-76 in Montgomery County
EMBED <>More Videos

Lanes closed after tree falls, 3 cars crash on I-76 in Montgomery County

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania were shut down on Sunday night due to a collision and a downed tree.

Officials in Montgomery County say just before 10:30 p.m., a tree fell down at mile marker 335.4.

After the tree fell, three cars crashed.

It is unclear whether the tree fell on the cars.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the collision.

I-76 eastbound was shut down from Matsonford Road to the Belmont exit for an extended period of time.

Use 6abc's traffic map for the latest information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW