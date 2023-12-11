Lanes closed after tree falls, 3 cars crash on I-76 in Montgomery County

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the collision.

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania were shut down on Sunday night due to a collision and a downed tree.

Officials in Montgomery County say just before 10:30 p.m., a tree fell down at mile marker 335.4.

After the tree fell, three cars crashed.

It is unclear whether the tree fell on the cars.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the collision.

I-76 eastbound was shut down from Matsonford Road to the Belmont exit for an extended period of time.

Use 6abc's traffic map for the latest information.