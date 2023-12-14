32 protesters arrested for blocking traffic on I-76 in Center City Philadelphia

The group, with Jewish Voice for Peace, could be seen hanging banners that read "Let Gaza Live" and "Ceasefire Now."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 30 protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were arrested for blocking traffic on the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway in Center City Philadelphia.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday as the group of about 150 people with Jewish Voice for Peace started gathering on the Spring Garden Street Bridge, hanging banners that read "Let Gaza Live" and "Ceasefire Now."

At some point, police say protesters, who were in cars below the overpass, got out of their vehicles and shut down the westbound lanes of I-76.

Chopper 6 was overhead as Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania State Police swarmed the group.

According to Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford, 32 people were arrested and will be cited for being on the highway.

Jay Bergen was one of those take into custody.

"We as people of faith and people of conscience need to be speaking out and saying business as usual cannot continue," said Bergen.

The Schuylkill Expressway and the Spring Garden Street Bridge have since reopened to traffic.

Later in the evening, the group of protesters briefly walked to the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps before dispersing.

Organizers say these demonstrations will continue with no end in sight.

"As a Jewish student, I stand with my broader community and we will do whatever it takes, as long as it takes," said Hilah Cohen, an Israeli-American student.

The protest coincided with the last night of Hannukah. Philadelphia was one of the eight cities to participate in this nationwide protest Thursday.

Earlier this year, a similar protest was held at 30th Street Station. In that demonstration, more than 60 protesters were arrested for blocking entrances to trains.