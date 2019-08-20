Traffic

11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister in Virginia

PAGE COUNTY, Virginia -- Three members of a family from New Jersey were killed in a head-on collision in Virginia, authorities said.

The two-vehicle accident happened Thursday in Page County.

Police said a driver lost control and collided with an SUV driven by 44-year-old Gurmeet Singh of Carteret, Middlesex County.

Singh, 38-year-old Jasleen Kaur, and a 6-year-old girl died at the scene.

Their 11-year-old son, Yash, was in the same vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The other driver was not seriously hurt.
