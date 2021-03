PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man was severely burned in a fiery crash in North Philadelphia.It happened around 3 a.m. Monday on the 2300 block of 11th Street.Police said the driver jumped the curb and struck a utility pole.The pole was still on fire when the Action News van arrived on the scene.The victim was taken to the hospital for 3rd degree burns.Action Cam video from the scene shows the vehicle gutted from the flames.Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.