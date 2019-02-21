TRAFFIC

2nd driver located after pedestrian killed in Bensalem

EMBED </>More Videos

A pedestrian was killed after being struck twice in Bensalem. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2019.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
The driver of the second vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County has been located.

Police released surveillance images of the striking vehicle following the deadly incident that occurred around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday near Brookwood Drive.



On Thursday morning, Bensalem police announced they have found the driver of the vehicle.

Police say the victim, identified as 58-year-old Richard Hierholzer from Bensalem, was walking in the crosswalk on Street Road attempting to get to the nearby 7-Eleven.

Authorities say he had a red light.

A vehicle was traveling east on Street Road with a green signal when the driver struck Hierholzer, police say.



Police say the male driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities. At this time, police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Hierholzer was then struck a second time by another passing vehicle on Street Road.
The driver of this vehicle pulled over in the parking lot of First Stop Tobacco.
Police say the female driver exited her car. They say she was seen screaming and making a phone call prior to leaving the scene in her vehicle.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

Images from Chopper 6 over the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sign at Liberty gas station and damaged a utility pole.

The crash shut down Street Road between Hulmeville Road and I-95.

----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficpa. newscrashaccidentpedestrian killedpedestrian struckBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Car goes airborne in Southwest Philadelphia
Driver dies after car plunges into pond off of Rte. 1
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Upper Merion cleared
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in Hawaii crash that killed Montco man
More Traffic
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Victims claim they were shot while driving on I-95
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Mild Today
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
Man shoots his brother after South Philly argument, police say
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Police: Car goes airborne in Southwest Philadelphia
Show More
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
Emergency meeting tonight after rash of teen shootings
Woman allegedly stole $38,000 worth of jewelry from Kmart
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Woman dies after fire rips through Vineland mobile home
More News