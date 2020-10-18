Traffic

3 men hospitalized after roll-over crash on Bartram Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are hospitalized after a crash in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.

It happened around midnight on Bartram Avenue near Penrose Ferry Road.

Officials said the driver of an SUV lost control while speeding along Bartram Avenue. The SUV then rolled over and hit the guardrail.

Firefighters had to rescue all three men trapped inside.

Two of the men were taken to the hospital in serious condition the other one is in critical condition.
