U.S. & WORLD

Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates

EMBED </>More Videos

Bicyclist falls in drawbridge opening. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

A bicyclist in Wisconsin plunged right into the crevasse of a drawbridge as it was going up.

The 37-year-old can be seen on video, released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, going through the warning gates back on July 4.

She then rides right into the opening of the bridge where the flat road meets the elevating part.

A minute went by before anyone saw her trapped in the gap.

Someone then rushed to tell the bridge operator to stop the opening.

The woman was pulled to safety and is being treated for facial injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & worldaccidentcrashbicyclebicycle crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
More u.s. & world
TRAFFIC
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
2 injured in Whitemarsh Township crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News