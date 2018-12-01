Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Franklin Township

A bicyclist has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin Township.Police were called to the scene in the area of 3009 Delsea Drive just after 8 a.m. Saturday for the report of a pedestrian crash.Police say a 2002 Chevy Silverado was traveling south on Delsea Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a man on a bicycle.The victim, a 57-year-old man from Williamstown, was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities continue to investigate.------