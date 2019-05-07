Traffic

Water main break forces closure of Bridge Street exit of I-95

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break has created traffic headaches for those who use the Bridge Street exit on I-95.

The Action Cam was on the scene early Tuesday, after PennDOT crews had blocked off the area here on the southbound exit ramp in Wissinoming.

The ramp will be closed until PennDOT crews can make the necessary repairs.

Bridge Street from Tacony Street to James Street is also closed.

Drivers will now need to exit at Aramingo Avenue, and then continue on Aramingo to Bridge Street until the work is completed.
