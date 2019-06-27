Traffic

Car overturns on I-95 near Commodore Barry Bridge

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A car overturned Thursday morning on I-95 northbound in Delaware County causing a major traffic jam near the Commodore Barry Bridge.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on I-95 in Chester.

A half hour later, Chopper 6 showed drivers barely moving through one lane of traffic from the Delaware state line to the bridge.

All lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.

There is no word on injuries or a cause of the crash at this time.
