Car overturns on I-95 near Commodore Barry Bridge

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A car overturned Thursday morning on I-95 northbound in Delaware County causing a major traffic jam near the Commodore Barry Bridge.The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on I-95 in Chester.A half hour later, Chopper 6 showed drivers barely moving through one lane of traffic from the Delaware state line to the bridge.All lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.There is no word on injuries or a cause of the crash at this time.