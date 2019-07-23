Traffic

Collision involving Philadelphia police vehicle caught on video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The moment a Philadelphia police cruiser and a car collided in Port Richmond on Tuesday was caught on surveillance video.

This happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Amber Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Investigators on the scene say there were two officers in the cruiser at the time of the crash.

They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle was walking around at the scene and did not appear to be hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficport richmondphilly newstrafficphiladelphia policecrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Cat shot 4 times in Philly, needs leg amputated, family says
AccuWeather: Breath of fresh air arrives
2 arrested for "mailbox fishing" on the Main Line
Charges again dismissed against engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck
Driver sought after street racing crash in South Philly located
Lost helmets had Montco youth football team worried
Show More
Thousands without power in N.J. after storm
N.J. Black and Latino caucuses protest Trump's congresswomen comments
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Tree falls on Langhorne home after violent storm
Driver in truck knocks down wires, power poles in Berks County
More TOP STORIES News