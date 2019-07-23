Collision involving Philadelphia police vehicle caught on video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The moment a Philadelphia police cruiser and a car collided in Port Richmond on Tuesday was caught on surveillance video.This happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Amber Street and Allegheny Avenue.Investigators on the scene say there were two officers in the cruiser at the time of the crash.They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The driver in the other vehicle was walking around at the scene and did not appear to be hurt.