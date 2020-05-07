Darby woman killed in collision on Route 202 in New Castle County

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have identified the victim killed in a crash on Route 202 as a woman from Darby, Pennsylvania.The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Woodrow Avenue in Talleyville, New Castle County.According to police, 24-year-old Yahmeya Wallace, driving a 2012 Nissan Altima, was stopped at the exit lane of the BP gas station.At that time, a 2002 Toyota Highlander, driven by a 19-year-old Newark woman, was traveling northbound on Route 202 when she drifted off the right side of the road.Police said the Toyota's front end struck the left side of the Nissan.Wallace's vehicle was forced into a guardrail and then a utility pole, before coming to a stop in a nearby parking lot.Police said the Toyota crossed the northbound lanes of Route 202 and the center median, before stopping in the southbound lanes facing north.Wallace, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the 19-year-old driver of the Toyota, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Christiana Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Police continue to investigate but said impairment was not a contributing factor in the crash.All lanes of Route 202 between Woodrow Avenue and Nichols Avenue were closed for approximately four hours.Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Cpl. J. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8486.