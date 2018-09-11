Dash cam video captures bus crash in San Francisco

A dash cam captured a wild crash in San Francisco.
A city bus carrying passengers went across a street, jumped onto the curb and plowed into a Days Inn yesterday.
The 66-year-old bus driver was critically injured.
Three passengers were injured less seriously.
The bus hit a tree, possibly preventing an even worse crash.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
