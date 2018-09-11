U.S. & WORLD

Dash cam video captures bus crash in San Francisco

Dash cam video captures bus crash in San Francisco. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 11, 2018.

A dash cam captured a wild crash in San Francisco.

A city bus carrying passengers went across a street, jumped onto the curb and plowed into a Days Inn yesterday.

The 66-year-old bus driver was critically injured.

Three passengers were injured less seriously.

The bus hit a tree, possibly preventing an even worse crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

