Beginning Wednesday, it will cost a dollar more to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
The toll is going up from $4 to $5.
EZ-Pass users from Delaware and New Jersey will receive a 25 cent discount.
The toll hike is expected to generate $32 million in additional revenue.
Officials said this money will be used for improvement projects to help the bridge, Delaware Bay and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry system.
Delaware Memorial Bridge toll set to increase Wednesday
DELAWARE MEMORIAL BRIDGE
