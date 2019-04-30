delaware memorial bridge

Delaware Memorial Bridge toll set to increase Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware Memorial Bridge tolls to rise May 1: as seen on Action News at 5 a.m., April 30, 2019

Beginning Wednesday, it will cost a dollar more to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The toll is going up from $4 to $5.

EZ-Pass users from Delaware and New Jersey will receive a 25 cent discount.

The toll hike is expected to generate $32 million in additional revenue.

Officials said this money will be used for improvement projects to help the bridge, Delaware Bay and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdelaware memorial bridgenew jersey newsez passdelaware newstoll road
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DELAWARE MEMORIAL BRIDGE
Delaware Memorial Bridge closing Tuesday night for cargo ship
Delaware Memorial Bridge toll hike vetoed
Delaware Memorial Bridge to see toll increase
DRBA looking to recoup lost toll money from bridge closure
TOP STORIES
Sunoco buys Chester Co. homes affected by pipeline construction
Police: Man shot in face while driving
NJ softball coach charged with stealing $14K from team
Building It Better Together: What's driving our congestion?
AccuWeather: Some Sun, A Lot Warmer Today
More than 1,600 elevators in Philly area have expired permits
One-car crash briefly shuts-down portion of Lincoln Drive
Show More
Triplet brothers all pursue military careers
Domino's worker cited for assault over 'Endgame' spoiler: Police
Study says unsupervised play helps children's development
School bus driver charged with DWI after crash leaves students injured
Woman collapses, dies following fight over parking spot
More TOP STORIES News