Injuries reported after fiery tanker truck crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Carneys Point

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Injuries have been reported after a tanker truck crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike.It happened around 3:30 a.m. in Carneys Point, Salem County near the Delaware Memorial Bridge.Authorities say the driver of a tanker truck lost control and hit a toll booth.The truck burst into flames.Though injuries have been reported, there is no word on the severity of injuries or the number of those hurt.