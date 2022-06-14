crash

Injuries reported after fiery tanker truck crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Carneys Point

Initial reports say the driver of a tanker truck lost control and hit a toll booth.
By
CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Injuries have been reported after a tanker truck crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in Carneys Point, Salem County near the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The truck burst into flames.

Though injuries have been reported, there is no word on the severity of injuries or the number of those hurt.

