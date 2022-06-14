CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Injuries have been reported after a tanker truck crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in Carneys Point, Salem County near the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
Authorities say the driver of a tanker truck lost control and hit a toll booth.
The truck burst into flames.
Though injuries have been reported, there is no word on the severity of injuries or the number of those hurt.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Injuries reported after fiery tanker truck crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Carneys Point
Initial reports say the driver of a tanker truck lost control and hit a toll booth.
CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News