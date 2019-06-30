fatal crash

Father, Son dead after car rolls down embankment after crash in Berks County

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A father and son are dead after a crash that led the car they were riding in to roll over an embankment in Berks County.

Police said a Jeep and a car collided on Interstate 78 west in Greenwich Township.

The Jeep then rolled down an embankment, killing 56-year-old Nicholas Winter and 26-year-old Nicolas Winter, Jr.

Officials said the wife of the senior Nicholas Winter sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At least one person in the car was airlifted to an area hospital.

There is no word on that person's condition.
