Father, Son dead after car rolls down embankment after crash in Berks County

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A father and son are dead after a crash that led the car they were riding in to roll over an embankment in Berks County.Police said a Jeep and a car collided on Interstate 78 west in Greenwich Township.The Jeep then rolled down an embankment, killing 56-year-old Nicholas Winter and 26-year-old Nicolas Winter, Jr.Officials said the wife of the senior Nicholas Winter sustained non-life threatening injuries.At least one person in the car was airlifted to an area hospital.There is no word on that person's condition.